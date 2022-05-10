A guide to Tuesday’s primary election in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Candidates in West Virginia’s primary are hoping for the chance to earn their party’s nominations for the U.S. House or the Legislature.

The voting landscape changed after the state’s once-a-decade redistricting was completed last fall.

Due to population losses, West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats based on results of the 2020 U.S. census. State lawmakers redrew two congressional district maps.

One will pit incumbent Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney against each other in the new 2nd District. And for the first time, the House of Delegates will be split into 100 single-member voting districts.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

