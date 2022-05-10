Job fair set to match Roanoke students with employers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/RCPS Release) - A job fair hosted by Roanoke City Public Schools May 23 is designed to help employers connect with RCPS students for summer employment and beyond.

RCPS Works is open to Roanoke City Public Schools students, who are eligible to work, and their families. Employers will conduct interviews on-site, according to the school district, and students are asked to dress professionally and have their IDs with them. Boxed dinners will be available, and students who attend will be entered into a raffle to win gift cards and other prizes.

“We know our students want to work and earn a little extra income, and we know many of our local employers need employees,” said Superintendent Verletta White. “RCPS Works will connect our students and employers so students can find productive, meaningful employment and employers can hire hardworking employees, which will benefit everyone across the Roanoke Valley.”

More than 50 companies have registered to attend. Industries represented include construction, HVAC, food service, banking, government, education and more, according to RCPS. Employers interested in participating should sign up by Friday, May 20.

Students and employers can visit rcps.info/rcpsworks to register and for more information, including a full list of participating companies.

The job fair will be held Monday, May 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Berglund Center in Berglund Hall.

