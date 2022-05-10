Hometown Local
Judge to decide how much pharmacies owe over opioid crisis

FILE - In this undated combination of photos shown are CVS, Walmart and Walgreens locations. A hearing will begin Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in federal court in Cleveland that will result in a judge determining how much CVSHealth, Walgreens Co. and Walmart Corp. should pay two northeast Ohio counties to help them abate the continuing opioid crisis. A jury in November 2021 concluded that the three pharmacy chains were responsible for damage wrought by the opioid epidemic in Lake and Trumbull counties. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — A hearing will begin Tuesday in federal court in Cleveland that will result in a judge determining how much CVSHealth, Walgreens Co. and Walmart Corp. should pay two northeast Ohio counties to help them abate the continuing opioid crisis.

A jury in November concluded that the three pharmacy chains were responsible for damage wrought by the opioid epidemic in Lake and Trumbull counties.

Plaintiff attorneys before trial said the cost to abate the crisis is around $1 billion for each county.

Attorneys for the pharmacy chains in court filings said the amount is far lower and damage caused by others should be excluded from any amounts ordered by Polster.

