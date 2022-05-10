Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

NASA wants to send nudes into space

Researchers want to send nude illustrations of humans into space.
Researchers want to send nude illustrations of humans into space.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA could soon be sending illustrations of naked earthly humans to aliens.

Researchers have put forward a proposal for a message to be transmitted from Earth out into the Milky Way, in hopes that extraterrestrials will find it.

The message plan includes representations of DNA, a map of the solar system and illustrations of nude humans waving “Hi,” one male and one female.

The message ends with an invitation for extraterrestrials to respond using their own telescopic technology.

For more about the message proposal, check out the latest edition of arxiv.org, an open-access repository of scientific papers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of New Jersey State Police Trooper Werner Foerster is displayed during an...
Assata Shakur accomplice gets parole in trooper’s 1973 death
President Joe Biden addressed inflation in White House remarks on Tuesday.
Inflation top priority, Biden says
The Knoxville Fire Department said a white Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed through the museum...
Man charged with DUI after crashing into fire department’s museum, police say
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines