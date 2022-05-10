New Lynchburg Sports Locker dedicated to helping youth with athletics needs opens

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There was a celebration inside Park View Community Mission’s Food for Thought location as the new Lynchburg Sports Locker opened Tuesday.

The room filled with youth sports equipment gathered a crowd as project leaders shared details of the new program.

“So the idea and the genesis of this sports locker is that as a child has a need, we’ll try to identify it and we’ll get them here and we’ll provide them whatever they need,” said Todd Olsen, University of Lynchburg head women’s soccer coach.

Those needs include new shoes, golf clubs and more.

The idea behind the Lynchburg Sports Locker was knocking down barriers for youth entry into sports, which can sometimes come down to just acquiring the equipment.

“Last time I bought cleats for my daughter, they were $160 and that is not possible for children in our community,” said Olsen.

But the room isn’t just about providing equipment for youth in need. It’s also about developing relationships.

Project leaders say they want folks to browse the locker with a scheduled appointment so that someone can create a more meaningful experience for them.

“They’re going to come to their appointment and we’ll meet with them and we’ll also have a student-athlete at Lynchburg or another local college come and meet with them as well. So, if it’s a young boy that’s interested in playing basketball, our hope and desire is that one of our men’s basketball players will be here to meet with them,” said Natalie Deacon, University of Lynchburg assistant women’s soccer coach.

Park View Community Mission hopes the Lynchburg Sports Locker also serves as a gateway for people to learn more about other programs they offer.

