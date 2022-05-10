Our beautiful weather continues

High pressure in control for now

We continue to warm across the region

Stubborn system returns this weekend

THIS WEEK

We’ll once again see a lot of sunshine today with a light northeasterly breeze. Our high temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low to mid 70s. If you’re going to be outside for any period of time don’t forget to apply sunblock as it won’t take long to get a sunburn.

Mainly sunny with highs in the 70s. (WDBJ Weather)

An upper ridge moves in Wednesday from the Gulf of Mexico. This means temperatures will moderate back up near seasonable in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. We hold onto these temperatures through Thursday along with the sunshine.

Our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s by midweek. (WDBJ Weather)

The low pressure system that brought stronger storms Friday, cloudy and damp conditions Saturday, and just clouds on Mother’s Day will return later this week. Throughout this week this system will linger near the coast and eventually tries to head back towards our area. This will bring back a chance for rain possibly as early as Thursday night. Most of the precipitation will build back in on Friday and Saturday in the form of scattered showers and storms.

Rain moves back into the region by the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

