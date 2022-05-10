Source4 expanding operations, adding jobs in Bedford County

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Source4 is investing over $4.5 million and adding 30 jobs in Bedford County over the next five years.

The company, on Vista Centre Drive in Forest, is headquartered in North Carolina and has been operating in Forest, Virginia since 2018 when it purchased Marketing Support Solutions, Inc.

The company is expanding its operation by adding a 43,000-square-foot warehouse, bringing the total space to 161,000 square feet.

“We have enjoyed our experience in Bedford County and look forward to increasing our presence even further. The Bedford County Office of Economic Development and the Economic Development Authority has been very supportive and helpful throughout our expansion process,” said Dan Siadak, Chair and CEO of Source4. “Due to strong growth in the assembly and fulfillment industry, we are continually expanding to keep up with demand.”

Source4 plans to hire more assembly, fulfillment, and distribution workers, as well as warehouse personnel once the buildout is complete. Current job openings include Order Fulfillment Director, Engraving Machine Operator, and Inventory Control Coordinator.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.