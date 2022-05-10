Hometown Local
Teen participants needed for autism study linked to gastrointestinal-brain connection

Carilion Clinic logo
Carilion Clinic logo
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is one of 25 locations offering a new study designed to improve quality of life for teens with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who often face challenges coping with irritability and aggression.

The trial, Carilion says, is based on increasing evidence of a link between gut bacteria and the brain, and it looks at the potential benefits, safety and tolerability of a powder medication (AB-2004) in participants between the ages 13 to 17, “assessing whether lowering key gut bacterial metabolite levels can improve irritability in children with ASD.”

“It’s exciting to participate in pursuing medical advances such as AB-2004,” said Anita S. Kablinger, MD, CPI, the primary investigator and director of clinical research for Carilion’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine. “Many children with autism spectrum disorder experience more gastrointestinal inflammation than neurotypical kids. This study (The Tapestry Study) hopes to build on previous research to reduce the gut’s contribution to irritability symptoms caused in the brain.”

AB-2004, says Carilion, is a tasteless and odorless powder medication that is mixed with soft food three times a day.

The study requires eligible participants to meet the following requirements:

  • 13 to 17 years of age
  • Clinically diagnosed and documented ASD
  • Stable therapeutic regimen for at least 30 days prior to screening visit
  • Not currently using antipsychotic medications

Researchers are seeking participants. For more information on the Tapestry Study visit CarilionClinic.org.

