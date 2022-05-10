Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports when playing career ends

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. He said Sunday, March 13, 2022, he is returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst once his playing career ends, the network said Tuesday.

When that actually happens is unclear, because Brady recently changed his mind about retiring and said he plans to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement during a corporate investor call on Tuesday.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” Murdoch said.

Murdoch said it’s “entirely up to” Brady when he decides to retire from football and join Fox. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Fox recently lost its top football announcers, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to ESPN. It replaced Buck with Burkhardt.

Murdoch offered no other details on the deal.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Source4 building in Bedford County
Source4 expanding operations in Bedford County
FILE PHOTO - Participants were given a half dose of Moderna or a full dose of Pfizer in...
4th dose of COVID vaccine gives big boost, study says
President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on inflation Tuesday as the White House looks to...
LIVE: Biden to address inflation in White House remarks
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines