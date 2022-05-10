Virginia Breeze ridership recovers from pandemic slowdown

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Breeze intercity bus service took a major hit during the pandemic, even shutting down for a few months in 2020. But ridership is recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation launched the service in 2017. It now has four routes, with the busiest running along Interstate 81.

Jennifer DeBruhl is Acting Director of the department.

“Folks are looking for alternatives in the I-81 corridor,” DeBruhl told WDBJ7 in an interview. “It gives them the opportunity to get out of a single-occupant vehicle in traffic and ride our vehicles that have a professional driver and WiFi, and can sit back and let us do the driving for them.”

Total ridership in March was up more than 60% over the same period a year ago. And the department is now studying the possibility of adding a fifth Virginia Breeze route in the eastern part of the state.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.