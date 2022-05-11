Burglars, one armed, sought in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Surveillance photos have been released as part of the search for four people who burglarized a home in April.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened at a home on Woodhaven Drive during daylight hours April 11. No one was inside the home at the time, but homeowners provided video surveillance showing four African-American males forcing their way into the home. One was armed with a handgun.

Investigators say the burglars stole guns from the home and left.

The thieves had approached the home from Windy Ridge Drive through more than one yard. Investigators are asking anyone in the Town and Country subdivision who may have seen suspicious activity or suspicious vehicles in the area to call Investigator Hinton at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive cash rewards up to $1,000.

