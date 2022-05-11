Carilion Clinic looking for Huntington’s disease patients for survey

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is looking for people with Huntington’s disease to participate in a survey to better patients’ care.

The survey will look at people’s experience with the disease, quality of life and perceived stigma.

Huntington’s disease is a brain disease that is passed down from one generation to the next.

Carilion Clinic has a program dedicated to Huntington’s disease.

It’s through a partnership between the Department of Neurology and the Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine.

“It’s really important to know that there are disease modifying clinic trials that are available not too far from us so I want to make sure that people feel hopeful that they know that there are clinic trials and that there are a lot of people working on trying to find a cure for Huntington’s disease,” said Dr. Bonnie Hennig-Trestman, Carilion Clinic.

Doctors say there is no cure for the disease.

May is Huntington’s disease awareness month.

To take the survey or learn more about the Huntington’s disease program you can email blhenningtrestma@carilionclinic.org or aeruffle@carilionclinic.org.

