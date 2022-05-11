Centra postponing some studies, procedures over dye shortage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders at a hometown hospital say a supply-chain issue is forcing them to ration supplies of a critical tool.

Doctors at Centra Health in Lynchburg routinely use a type of contrast dye in things like enhanced X-Rays and CT scans.

But it is also used in critical moments, such as treating a heart attack.

According to SVP & Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Chris Lewis, most of the dye used by health care providers comes from a GE plant in Shanghai, where production has been disrupted because of COVID shutdowns.

It’s caused a global shortage doctors anticipate will last until July.

Centra is postponing imaging studies and some procedures to make sure they have enough dye for emergencies.

“For now we may need to push these off because they’re not critical to do right now and we’ll start them up again in the normal way when the contrast gets up towards more near normal,” said Dr. Lewis.

He said any patients who may be affected will be contacted directly.

