Centra postponing some imaging procedures due to global contrast shortage

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra announced Wednesday that it will be postponing certain elective imaging procedures due to a shortage of intravenous contrast dye used in imaging procedures like enhanced X-rays, CT scans, and some procedures like heart catheterizations.

The IV contrast shortage is expected to last through July.

“Our focus will be to make every effort to have contrast for patients in critical need”, said Chris Lewis, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer. “We continue to explore strategies, including utilizing other imaging technologies when we’re able to minimize disruptions for our patients, but understand this is a fluid situation across the nation.”

The hospital says it is aggressively conserving supplies of IV contrast to alleviate the situation.

Patients affected by the postponement will be contacted by email.

Much of the nation’s supply of contrast media is manufactured in Shanghai.

