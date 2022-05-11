Hometown Local
Five Points Neighborhood unveiled in Martinsville

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new neighborhood with affordable housing opened in Martinsville on Tuesday. There was a ribbon cutting for the Five Points Neighborhood in Uptown Martinsville.

“I wanted a home for so long and I’ve worked so hard for this and it’s beautiful. It’s the perfect size, you know it’s brand new and all the people have been very helpful,” said Yvonne Irvin, homeowner. Irvin is just one of the families moving into the Five Points Neighborhood in Martinsville.

It is an affordable housing neighborhood for people with certain income criteria.

“Rent is horribly high, and the market right now, I couldn’t buy a place and repair it. I could never fix it on my own,” said Irvin. “They’re designed to be for people who are nurses, teachers. People in certain income strata who this is a good way to enter into home ownership,” said Kate Keller, Harvest Foundation President. Our cameras got a first look into some of the homes.

“People do deserve to have a beautiful space to live. It is in walking distance to the restaurants and stores that are in Uptown Martinsville. It’s one of the newer housing divisions we’ve had in our community in general in the last 40 years,” said Keller. The houses were made possible because of a partnership between public and private organizations. “It really helps our community, the people that we interact with on a daily basis,” said Donald Aheron, Nationwide Homes General Manager. Helping people like Irvin get her chance to own home sweet home. “I jumped up and said yippee! I think I did a little dance or something,” said Irvin. More homes and town homes are expected to be built.

New Lynchburg Project To Bring Sports Equipment
