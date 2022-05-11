Hometown Local
Gratitude for health care workers shown in Bedford Memorial Hospital parade

Staff wave as the parade circles Bedford Memorial Hospital Wednesday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Not only could you see it coming; you could hear it.

A parade of cars and people circled Bedford Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon with a simple message: thank you.

“Definitely been some trying times but we’ve had such great support from our coworkers, from management, from the community that we’ve been able to just power through this and it’s been actually invigorating to have all that support,” said Whitney Lawhorn, registered nurse.

And the Bedford community willingly provides that support. Just one example is the fire department.

“We all kind of shared the pandemic together,” said Todd Stone, Bedford Fire Department assistant chief. “Our call volume went through the roof, going out and helping people. We had a really close relationship with the nurses and doctors, going to the ER a lot. It’s just an opportunity to say thank you.”

This was the second year in a row Bedford Memorial has had the parade, and it comes during National Hospital Week.

It was spurred by the pandemic, but could continue to be a regular event.

“The parade really goes above and beyond and what better way to say thank you than to throw them a parade? Hopefully we will be doing it next year,” said Mary Kirby, community engagement and event coordinator.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

