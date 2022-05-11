Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Lil’ Cucci’s Pizzeria opening in Botetourt County

Lil' Cucci's Pizzeria
Lil' Cucci's Pizzeria(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Lil’ Cucci’s Pizzeria, a family-owned business, will open a new location May 24.

The pizzeria has been a community staple for more than 20 years. On social media, the restaurant notes it will feature homemade ingredients.

In 2016, the local Italian favorite closed one of its locations in Botetourt County.

The new restaurant location is located near the Roanoke-Botetourt County border at 674 Teresa Lane in Roanoke.

!!HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT!! We have been working hard getting ready to open our doors to start serving our great community and...

Posted by Lil' Cucci’s Pizzeria on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

File Graphic
Percentage of positive COVID tests in Virginia tops 13%
Wednesday Midday Update
Liberty University, Jane Does settle lawsuit over Title IX cases
Centra postponing some imaging procedures due to global contrast shortage