Lil’ Cucci’s Pizzeria opening in Botetourt County
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Lil’ Cucci’s Pizzeria, a family-owned business, will open a new location May 24.
The pizzeria has been a community staple for more than 20 years. On social media, the restaurant notes it will feature homemade ingredients.
In 2016, the local Italian favorite closed one of its locations in Botetourt County.
The new restaurant location is located near the Roanoke-Botetourt County border at 674 Teresa Lane in Roanoke.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.