New owner of Patrick County’s hospital plans to restore ER within a year

STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re learning more about what the new owner of Patrick County’s shuttered hospital has planned for the facility. The Chicago-based businessman has come under scrutiny in that city for his ties to other hospitals.

WDBJ7 learned last month that a new owner has taken over the old Patrick County hospital.

We had a hard time finding information about the company online. But Delegate Wren Williams (R-9) told us he talks often with the new owners and got us in touch.

Dr. Sameer Suhail told us he is 100% committed to getting the hospital back up and running.

”Me as a person in general, I love challenges and I like to make a difference,” he told us over Zoom.

Dr. Suhail calls himself a medical entrepreneur with a dedication to meeting needs of under-served communities.

That’s why he says he wants to bring Patrick County’s hospital back to life, with a goal to get the ER up and running within a year.

“We’re 100% dedicated to making sure that we get it up to code and put the real investments in because the community definitely needs it,” he said.

Dr. Suhail said Delegate Wren Williams’ legislation removing the typically required Certificate of Need was a big draw.

“I’d like to add other ancillary services like mental, behavioral health and substance abuse,” he said.

Suhail said he has about 15 years of experience in health care and owns multiple businesses, some of which appear to have come under scrutiny in recent years.

According to a 2021 report by the Chicago Tribune, Chicago’s Loretto hospital and its former leadership were under investigation for improper COVID vaccinations.

That scrutiny also showed ties between the now-resigned CFO, Dr. Anosh Ahmed, and Suhail who were business partners.

Reporting by the Tribune, and other publications, showed the hospital increased the number of contracts it had with Suhail when Dr. Ahmed took over.

Loretto contracted with four companies tied to Suhail, three of which were Loretto’s highest paid independent contractors.

“You know, look, there is no legal action that was taken or anything that was unethical from my businesses,” said Dr. Suhail when asked about the reports. “The investigation was more towards the hospital itself. I do definitely condemn if there’s any wrongdoing. But I was not involved, nor any of my businesses were involved, in any of these relationships or were unethical inside the hospital. I was never an administrator inside the hospital. I was always an independent contractor.”

Suhail says he’s focused on bringing together his team and the expertise of locals to give the community what it needs.

“That’s our mission and we’re gonna stick to our mission.”

