No foul play suspected in Lynchburg death

Harrison Street Death Investigation-Lynchburg
Harrison Street Death Investigation-Lynchburg(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An autopsy has found no evidence of foul play in the death of a man in Lynchburg.

58-year-old Roy Mitchell Hicks, III, was found dead in his home on Harrison Street May 5. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, according to police, who say the cause of death is pending further studies by a medical examiner. That could take up to three months.

Lynchburg Police found the body during a welfare check; Hicks hadn’t been seen in several weeks.

Virginia State Police responded to assist with forensic collection equipment, with police saying at the time, “there is no perceived threat to the community.”

