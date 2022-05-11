PLAY Roanoke hopes to fill pool vacancies as opening day approaches

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at PLAY Roanoke already have opening day on their minds as they put the finishing touches on pools across the Star City.

“Right now they’re both being drained to be power-washed, and painted and get some fresh clean water in there,” said Lauren Woodson, community recreation coordinator for PLAY Roanoke.

With opening day June 3, the pools are still in need of some clerks, assistant managers and a pool manager. Woodson said recruitment has been slightly down compared to previous years, but they are working to get the positions filled.

“We are still in the process of hiring some staff and getting some applications in. So if there’s anybody out there who would love to work at the pool this summer, please feel free to reach out to us and we’d love to have you,” said Woodson.

Woodson said they are excited to be able to welcome the community back for the second year in a row after having to be closed during the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

For more information on how to apply, find the job listings and apply here.

