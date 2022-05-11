Hometown Local
Political reality: Congress can’t save — or end — abortion

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters ahead of a procedural vote...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters ahead of a procedural vote on Wednesday to essentially codify Roe v. Wade, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — After fighting for decades over abortion policy, Congress is about to run into the political limits of its ability to act in either direction on the issue.

President Joe Biden has called on Democrats to enshrine the Roe v. Wade abortion access protections into law.

But a test vote Wednesday in the Senate is expected to fail, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster.

At the same time, Republicans led by Sen. Mitch McConnell face similar political problems trying to ban abortions nationwide, even if they wrest control of the chamber in the midterm elections.

Instead, the Supreme Court’s pending decision on the issue is igniting a new era of political fighting in Congress over abortion policy

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

