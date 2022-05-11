Political reality: Congress can’t save — or end — abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — After fighting for decades over abortion policy, Congress is about to run into the political limits of its ability to act in either direction on the issue.

President Joe Biden has called on Democrats to enshrine the Roe v. Wade abortion access protections into law.

But a test vote Wednesday in the Senate is expected to fail, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster.

At the same time, Republicans led by Sen. Mitch McConnell face similar political problems trying to ban abortions nationwide, even if they wrest control of the chamber in the midterm elections.

Instead, the Supreme Court’s pending decision on the issue is igniting a new era of political fighting in Congress over abortion policy

