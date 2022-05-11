Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Project LINK to help relieve growing problem in Lynchburg area, health organization says

Horizon Behavioral Health will administer Project LINK in the Lynchburg area.
Horizon Behavioral Health will administer Project LINK in the Lynchburg area.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is learning more about a program designed to help pregnant and parenting women.

Project LINK is getting started with Horizon Behavioral Health in Lynchburg. The program is designed to help pregnant and parenting women who are at risk or are diagnosed with substance use disorders.

The organization says some of its services include substance treatment, family planning, parenting education and more.

Having the program in the Hill City will help fill a need.

“There has definitely been an increase in the referrals that we’ve gotten. They’re called postpartum referrals. So that’s when the mother or the baby test positive at the time of birth for a substance. That has been increasing, unfortunately,” said Marianne Powell, outreach program manager.

Horizon is the first in the Lynchburg area to implement Project LINK.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Staff wave as the parade circles Bedford Memorial Hospital Wednesday.
Gratitude for health care workers shown in Bedford Memorial Hospital parade
FILE - Deb Walker visits the grave of her daughter, Brooke Goodwin, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in...
US overdose deaths hit record 107,000 last year, CDC says
Centra postponing some imaging procedures due to global contrast shortage
Courtesy: Carilion Clinic
Carilion Clinic looking for Huntington’s disease patients for survey