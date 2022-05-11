Project LINK to help relieve growing problem in Lynchburg area, health organization says

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is learning more about a program designed to help pregnant and parenting women.

Project LINK is getting started with Horizon Behavioral Health in Lynchburg. The program is designed to help pregnant and parenting women who are at risk or are diagnosed with substance use disorders.

The organization says some of its services include substance treatment, family planning, parenting education and more.

Having the program in the Hill City will help fill a need.

“There has definitely been an increase in the referrals that we’ve gotten. They’re called postpartum referrals. So that’s when the mother or the baby test positive at the time of birth for a substance. That has been increasing, unfortunately,” said Marianne Powell, outreach program manager.

Horizon is the first in the Lynchburg area to implement Project LINK.

