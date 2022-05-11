Hometown Local
Radford’s Chamber of Commerce creates video to recruit talent, showcase local offerings

By Janay Reece
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD Va. (WDBJ) - Radford’s Chamber of Commerce is working to increase talent recruitment and tourism.

They’re hoping to attract more residents and show what their city has to offer in a short new video called, ‘Welcome to Radford’.

The chamber of commerce teamed up with local businesses, and community members to showcase what they believe makes their town special.

Dan McKinney, the executive director of the chamber also says they hope to attract new talent, but also help boost economic development.

”The ultimate goal is to obviously highlight and show the positives are Radford and hope people come and visit our restaurants and visit the river, maybe even float down the river. But the other piece is for companies who are looking to recruit new talent. This is certainly an introduction to what the city Radford has and what they can offer when they come here to live,” said Dan McKinney, the executive director of Radford’s Chamber of Commerce.

McKinney says this is a community effort.

He says the video was produced and edited by an intern from Radford University, Ben Johnston.

