Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Rain returns for the weekend

Dry pattern remains in place again today
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • High pressure in control for now
  • We continue to warm across the region
  • Stubborn system returns this weekend

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

An upper ridge moves in Wednesday from the Gulf of Mexico. This means temperatures will moderate back up near seasonable in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. We hold onto these temperatures through Thursday. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine today with more clouds building in on Thursday. We can’t even rule out a stray shower later Thursday afternoon.

Clouds build back into the region tomorrow with a stray shower late.
Clouds build back into the region tomorrow with a stray shower late.(WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The low pressure system that brought stronger storms and rain last weekend has been stuck spinning off the coast this week. We expect this system to linger offshore for a few more days before eventually heading westward toward our area. This will bring back a chance of rain as early Friday. afternoon. Rain should letup Friday night before moving back in Saturday. With increased humidity around, the any rain should be decent soakers.

The final push of rain will develop into Sunday but it’s not looking as wet as Saturday. Warmer afternoon temperatures may also mean a few storms are possible.

Unsettled weather moves back into the region this weekend.
Unsettled weather moves back into the region this weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

A coastal low will enter from the west, bringing a rainy start to the weekend.
Coastal storm to bring rain by the weekend
Tuesday Midday Update
We'll see a good amount of sunshine today with highs in the 70s.
Tuesday, May 10 Morning FastCast
Highs stay in the 70s.
Pleasant sunshine continues