Rain returns for the weekend

High pressure in control for now

We continue to warm across the region

Stubborn system returns this weekend

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

An upper ridge moves in Wednesday from the Gulf of Mexico. This means temperatures will moderate back up near seasonable in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. We hold onto these temperatures through Thursday. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine today with more clouds building in on Thursday. We can’t even rule out a stray shower later Thursday afternoon.

Clouds build back into the region tomorrow with a stray shower late. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The low pressure system that brought stronger storms and rain last weekend has been stuck spinning off the coast this week. We expect this system to linger offshore for a few more days before eventually heading westward toward our area. This will bring back a chance of rain as early Friday. afternoon. Rain should letup Friday night before moving back in Saturday. With increased humidity around, the any rain should be decent soakers.

The final push of rain will develop into Sunday but it’s not looking as wet as Saturday. Warmer afternoon temperatures may also mean a few storms are possible.

Unsettled weather moves back into the region this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

