Roanoke Valley restaurant to close after 32 years

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine opened in 1989 on the city market
Carlos Brazilian Restaurant in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years.
Carlos Brazilian Restaurant in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years.(WDBJ7)
By Jean Jadhon
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A restaurant staple in the Roanoke Valley is closing after 32 years. Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine will serve its final customers later this month.

The restaurant opened in 1989 on Market Street on the Roanoke City Market before moving to a larger location atop a hill on Electric Road in Roanoke County in 2002.

After 32 years in business, the owners, Carlos and Ricardo Amaral, along with their wives, who also work in the restaurant, decided it was time to retire. The brothers came from Brazil to the United States and began the restaurant, which featured traditional Brazilian dishes along with American fare including steaks, chicken and fish.

The family had a huge reunion with many family members in town from Brazil recently, according to Maggie Amaral. It made them realize the time was right to retire and spend more time with family, Amaral told WDBJ7.

The restaurant has been the spot for many special occasions for people in the Roanoke Valley for decades. Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine will close Saturday, May 28.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

