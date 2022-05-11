Some Target employees in Christiansburg file paperwork to start process for union vote

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Target employees in Christiansburg have filed paperwork to start the process for a union vote.

”The workload, the level of compensation, folks not having a voice or a say really, and just I think people are fed up with all of that on top of just dealing with inflation,” said Adam Ryan, Target employee.

Adam Ryan has been a Target employee for about the last 5 years.

“The veterans who’ve been here ten, twenty years felt that they deserve the seniority pay and didn’t think it was right that someone straight off the streets with no experience is making the same wage that they are, after spending so many years with the company, just to get to this point where now we’re getting over $16 an hour,” said Ryan.

He said that’s why paperwork was filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

“The election is to establish that the majority of workers want a collective bargaining unit in our store,” said Ryan.

A Target spokesperson responded:

“At Target, our team members are at the heart of our strategy and success, and we have a deep commitment to listening to our team and creating an environment of mutual trust where every team member’s voice matters. We want all team members to be better off for working at Target, and years of investments in our culture of care, industry-leading starting wage range of $15 to $24 per hour, expanded health care benefits, debt-free education assistance, personalized scheduling and opportunities for growth have been essential to helping our team members build rewarding careers.”

Additionally:

We raised the starting wage at our Christiansburg store last fall for our team, increased wages for longer-tenured team members, and continually offer meaningful ways for team members to build their skills and increase their pay. You can learn more about team investments here

For more information on our current efforts to keep team members and guests safe, please visit our Coronavirus Information Hub . I’d call out a few specifics from the Hub:

The health and safety of our team has been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic. We’ve operated with increased safety measures in stores and distribution centers since the beginning of the pandemic and evolved our COVID-19 response over time based on guidance from public health experts. We apply rigorous disinfecting and cleaning routines and have provided personal protective equipment to team members since the beginning of the pandemic.

Our operations reflect public health guidance and all state and local regulations. This previously included limiting the number of guests in store and requiring masks for guests and team members.

We’ve treated every positive case of COVID-19 with care and are transparent with our team and share the steps we take when learning about a positive case. We communicate with team members who have a positive case of COVID-19 and share information with them about our COVID-19 benefits and health department guidelines. We also inform team members who work at a location where a case of COVID-19 is confirmed.

In addition to health and safety measures, we made ongoing investments in our team throughout the pandemic. This includes multiple bonuses, COVID-19 paid leave, free backup care, access to health care for all team members via virtual doctor visits and mental health counseling.

Ryan said it’s not enough.

“It’s all smoke and mirrors and PR, they don’t actually believe that. Their actions speak louder than words and their actions have been one of ignoring the workers,” said Ryan.

