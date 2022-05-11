Hometown Local
Southwest Virginia residents continue to feel the impacts of inflation

Salem resident, Julie Brizendine, loads groceries at the Roanoke Sam's Club on Wednesday...
Salem resident, Julie Brizendine, loads groceries at the Roanoke Sam's Club on Wednesday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parking lot of the Roanoke Sam’s Club was filled with cars on Wednesday, some grabbing groceries and others filling up on gas. But whether it’s at the pump or inside the store, something that remains on residents minds is the impact of higher prices.

”Just finding the available items you need is getting harder, and sometimes you find it and you just really can’t afford it,” said Kaye Graham, a Covington resident.

“It’s definitely a lot harder to get more for your money,” said Julie Brizendine, a Salem resident.

Whether it’s finding items, or the price of them, a weekly trip to the grocery store has gotten difficult for residents amid inflation and supply chain issues.

“It’s very hard when you’re trying to raise six kids and give them a healthy diet without loading up on the cheaper junk. It’s getting harder and harder to get those good vegetables, good meats and things at decent prices,” said Graham.

“Even like milk is two dollars more a gallon than maybe what it was six months ago and also eggs were what like $1.89 and now they’re maybe two, three, four dollars which is a lot because that’s just a little thing and hamburgers have gone up a lot, we eat a lot of meat,” said Brizendine.

For Graham, who travels to Roanoke once a week from Covington, the impact of grocery and gas prices have forced her to put potential summer trips on hold.

“With six kids, this year we won’t take vacation, we just can’t. But even day trips that we usually do in the summer time we won’t be able to do because of gas prices and just keeping groceries and the utilities going.”

The April inflation numbers were slightly down compared to previous months, but residents are hoping to see some relief for their wallets. It continues to be unclear when prices might go down.

