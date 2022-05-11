Hometown Local
Taubman Museum honors Regine Archer, Verletta White at annual women’s luncheon

More than 200 guests gathered to celebrate the ladies leading in art and education.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of the region’s leading ladies are being honored.

The Taubman Museum of Art hosted the annual Women’s Luncheon to celebrate ladies leading in art and education in the community.

This year’s honorees are Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White and Mrs. Regine Archer.

Mrs. Archer grew up in Poland during Nazi-occupied Liège, Belgium and her family immigrated to the U.S., eventually owning Blue Ridge Beverage in Salem.

She says this award came as a surprise.

“It is an honor that never expected to receive. But it means a lot,” said Archer.

Archer was presented with the Ann Fralin Award, which annually recognizes a woman for her vision, commitment, and support of the arts and education in the community.

Verletta White was presented with the Sheila S. Strauss Art Venture Award, which recognizes a woman for her outstanding leadership in arts education and for her volunteerism in partnership with the Taubman Museum.

The museum writes White is in her second year as Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, she remained dedicated to her career and community.

“They are both role models for, for me, and for those and the room and for the next generations,” said Cindy Petersen, executive director of the Taubman Museum of Art.

In addition to the awards, the luncheon featured a keynote address from Dr. Anna Marley and Kenneth Woodcock.

Cynthia Fralin served as event chair, and Member One Federal Credit Union senior executive vice president, and Taubman Museum of Art board trustee Jean Hopstetter served as the event’s master of ceremony.

