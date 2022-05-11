Hometown Local
Trump-backed US Rep. Alex Mooney wins W.Va. GOP primary

Rep. Alex Mooney will stay in the U.S. Congress, the Associated Press reports, winning the nomination to the newly redrawn U.S. House District 2 seat.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Congressman Alex Mooney has won the Republican nomination for one of West Virginia’s two seats in the U.S. House.

Former President Donald Trump had endorsed Mooney instead of another Republican incumbent, congressman David McKinley, who has represented West Virginia in the House since 2011.

Trump and Mooney sharply criticized McKinley for being one of 13 Republicans to vote in favor of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

McKinley bet that infrastructure improvements would matter more to voters than Trump’s endorsement in one of the nation’s poorest states.

The incumbents were pitted against each other after population losses cost West Virginia a House seat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

