Witness in Lynchburg death investigation identified, still sought

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have identified a man being sought as a witness in a death investigation.

Police have named Steven Michael Church, 34 of Elizabethton, Tennessee, as the witness in the investigation into a man found dead at 1415 Kemper Street in April.

Church is also wanted in Tennessee for a misdemeanor charge of joyriding. Police say they want him for questioning “solely as a witness” in the death investigation.

Video from a doorbell camera led police to search for Church, whom they say may have information regarding the death of a man whose name has not been released. That body was found April 19 during a welfare check; no cause of death has been released.

Church is seen on video leaving the apartment before the tenant’s death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

