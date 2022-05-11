Workers at Virginia Target store file for union vote

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/AP) — Employees at a Target store in Christiansburg have filed for a union election with federal labor regulators, following similar moves by employees of other retailers nationwide.

One employee, according to the Associated Press, said it’s in large part because workers aren’t seeing raises that cover rising costs of living.

Target spokesman Brian Harper-Tibaldo issued a statement to WDBJ7:

“At Target, our team members are at the heart of our strategy and success, and we have a deep commitment to listening to our team and creating an environment of mutual trust where every team member’s voice matters. We want all team members to be better off for working at Target, and years of investments in our culture of care, industry-leading starting wage range of $15 to $24 per hour, expanded health care benefits, debt-free education assistance, personalized scheduling and opportunities for growth have been essential to helping our team members build rewarding careers.”

Harper-Tibaldo also said Target raised the starting wage at the Christiansburg store last fall, increased wages for longer-tenured employees and offers “meaningful ways for team members to build their skills and increase their pay.”

He also says the chain has worked to keep employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has made employee investments including bonuses, COVID-19 paid leave, free backup care and access to health care for all employees via virtual doctor visits and mental health counseling.

