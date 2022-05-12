7@four previews Fries Music Heritage Festival

FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - The Fries Community Center is hosting its first Fries Musical Heritage Festival this Saturday.

Watch the video to see Saul Chase, Fries Community Center secretary, preview the event.

The festival is Saturday, May 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Fries Riverside Park. In case of rain, the festival will move to the Fries Community Center.

There will be everything from food to vendors to raffles and more.

It is free to attend and all proceeds raised will go toward the community center.

