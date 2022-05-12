7@four previews Gearheads for a Cause auto show benefit
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Gearheads For A Cause will host a Car, Truck and Bike Show to benefit the Lost Fantasy Rescue nonprofit at Uptown Christiansburg this weekend.
The event is May 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be food, vendors, door prizes and more.
This is a free admission and no-registration Show.
Watch the video for more information.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.