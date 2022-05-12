Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

7@four previews Gearheads for a Cause auto show benefit

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Gearheads For A Cause will host a Car, Truck and Bike Show to benefit the Lost Fantasy Rescue nonprofit at Uptown Christiansburg this weekend.

The event is May 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be food, vendors, door prizes and more.

This is a free admission and no-registration Show.

Watch the video for more information.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years.
Roanoke Valley restaurant to close after 32-plus years
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
Darion Harvey mugshot
Roanoke drug dealer involved in fatal shooting sentenced to 26 years in prison
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard
I-81 back open after police chase in Botetourt County

Latest News

7@four Previews Fries Music Heritage Festival
7@four previews Fries Music Heritage Festival
7@four Previews Fries Music Heritage Festival
7@four Previews Fries Music Heritage Festival
Westlake Cinema will reopen May 27.
Smith Mountain Lake movie theater discusses reopening later this month
Danville's Festival in the Park returns this weekend.
Danville’s Festival in the Park returns this weekend
Hometown Eats: Montana Plains Bakery
Hometown Eats: Montana Plains Bakery