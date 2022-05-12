Car crash damages Lynchburg vape shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hurt Wednesday when a car slammed into a Lynchburg vape shop.

According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, it happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at 7701 Timberlake Road.

A fire department battalion chief told WDBJ7 that the driver had minor injuries, and was not taken to the hospital. One person inside the vape shop received minor injuries from debris.

The battalion chief says the driver said she experienced some brake failure, and her car went from Old Graves Mill Road, through the parking lot and into the building.

The building’s windows and door were damaged, but the battalion chief said the building was still structurally sound. The vape shop is next door to West Side Deli. The crash did not damage the wall between the two businesses.

The Lynchburg Fire Department responded with 7 pieces of apparatus and crews included two battalion chiefs. Lynchburg Police are now investigating the crash and will determine the cause.

