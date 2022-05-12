Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Car crash damages Lynchburg vape shop

A car crash.
A car crash.(MGN / Pexels)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were hurt Wednesday when a car slammed into a Lynchburg vape shop.

According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, it happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at 7701 Timberlake Road.

A fire department battalion chief told WDBJ7 that the driver had minor injuries, and was not taken to the hospital. One person inside the vape shop received minor injuries from debris.

The battalion chief says the driver said she experienced some brake failure, and her car went from Old Graves Mill Road, through the parking lot and into the building.

The building’s windows and door were damaged, but the battalion chief said the building was still structurally sound. The vape shop is next door to West Side Deli. The crash did not damage the wall between the two businesses.

The Lynchburg Fire Department responded with 7 pieces of apparatus and crews included two battalion chiefs. Lynchburg Police are now investigating the crash and will determine the cause.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Roanoke drug dealer sentenced to 26 years in prison
Dye Shortage Leads to Procedure Postponement
ACC Dealt Tough Hand in NCAA Lacrosse Tourney
ACC Dealt Tough Hand in NCAA Lacrosse Tourney
Public Health Students Graduate
Public Health Students Graduate