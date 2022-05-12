Hometown Local
COVID hospitalizations continue upward trend in Virginia

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,729,893 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 12, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,144 from the 1,726,749 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than Wednesday’s 2,764 new cases.

299 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 289 Wednesday. 108,723 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, 13,606,925 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 13.7% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 13.4% reported Wednesday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,846,372 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 82% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.4% fully vaccinated. 92.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.3% are fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, there have been 20,310 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 20,301 reported Wednesday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

