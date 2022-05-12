Danville's Festival in the Park returns this weekend.

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s Festival in the Park is returning for the first time since 2019.

The annual festival was put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic spread across our nation. Friday the three-day event is coming back.

They plan to have live entertainment, amusement rides and more.

“All weekend it’s open. You can come out, bring your friends, family and just enjoy the park, enjoy a good weekend in your hometown,” said Jason Bookheimer, Festival in the Park board president.

The festival will go on rain or shine. The hours of operation are below.

May 13: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 14: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

May 15: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.