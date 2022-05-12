Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Danville’s Festival in the Park returns this weekend

Danville's Festival in the Park returns this weekend.
Danville's Festival in the Park returns this weekend.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville’s Festival in the Park is returning for the first time since 2019.

The annual festival was put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic spread across our nation. Friday the three-day event is coming back.

They plan to have live entertainment, amusement rides and more.

“All weekend it’s open. You can come out, bring your friends, family and just enjoy the park, enjoy a good weekend in your hometown,” said Jason Bookheimer, Festival in the Park board president.

The festival will go on rain or shine. The hours of operation are below.

  • May 13: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • May 14: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • May 15: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years.
Roanoke Valley restaurant to close after 32-plus years
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
Darion Harvey mugshot
Roanoke drug dealer involved in fatal shooting sentenced to 26 years in prison
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard
I-81 back open after police chase in Botetourt County

Latest News

7@four Previews Fries Music Heritage Festival
7@four previews Fries Music Heritage Festival
7@four Previews Fries Music Heritage Festival
7@four Previews Fries Music Heritage Festival
Westlake Cinema will reopen May 27.
Smith Mountain Lake movie theater discusses reopening later this month
Hometown Eats: Montana Plains Bakery
Hometown Eats: Montana Plains Bakery