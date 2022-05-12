Flags flown at half staff in honor of COVID victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half staff until sunset Monday, May 16.

The lowering of the flags is in honor of one million Americans who have died from COVID-19.

Youngkin’s order follows President Biden’s similar Presidential Proclamation.

Youngkin’s full order reads:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Thursday, May 12, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset, Monday, May 16th.

Ordered on this, the 12th day of May, 2022

