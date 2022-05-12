I-81 back open after police chase in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - I-81 is back open after lanes were closed because of a chase in Botetourt County Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police got a call about someone driving recklessly, and found the driver at mile marker 170. The driver led police on a chase that ended at the Troutville scales after police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle.

Police say the driver resisted arrest, but is now in custody, and was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries received during the arrest.

