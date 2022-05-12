Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

As national shortage of baby formula worsens, problem hits home in western Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the national shortage of baby formula grows worse in other states, the problem continues to cause anxiety for parents here in western Virginia.

And agencies that work with new mothers in our area say it could be a few months before the shelves are fully stocked again.

EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?

Finding enough infant formula probably wasn’t the challenge most new parents were anticipating, but it’s a real problem, says CHIP of the Roanoke Valley CEO Rachel Hopkins. And it’s affecting people in our area.

“It’s an issue that we’re seeing in national news. It’s an issue that’s hitting home with our families,” Hopkins told WDBJ7 Thursday morning.

Supply chain issues that started during the pandemic, a major recall and a plant shutdown have all contributed to empty shelves across the country. And despite efforts on the federal level to open supply lines and increase production, Hopkins says the problem will likely be with us a while.

“Once the FDA does give the green light, you know we’re going to be looking at the next 10 or 12 weeks waiting for shelves to be re-stocked,” she said. “It’s definitely not just something to think about for today, but let’s think about how we can navigate the next couple of months and really be there for our families.”

Biden speaks to baby formula manufacturers about shortage

Hopkins said there are resources for people who might be having trouble finding formula, including assistance from non-profits like CHIP of the Roanoke Valley, religious organizations, food pantries and even Facebook support groups.

Viewers of WDBJ7 also stepped up after a story we aired two weeks ago.

Hopkins said CHIP received, and distributed, several shipments of formula, after viewers went to the CHIP of the Roanoke Valley Amazon Wish List Page and ordered the product online.

CHIP of the Roanoke Valley Facebook Page

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years.
Roanoke Valley restaurant to close after 32-plus years
I-81 back open after police chase in Botetourt County
Darion Harvey mugshot
Roanoke drug dealer involved in fatal shooting sentenced to 26 years in prison
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

Latest News

Carilion Recruiting Teens for Autism Study
Southwest Virginia families needed for new autism study
Doctors Offer Advice During Formula Shortage
Patrick County's hospital closed in 2017 after the previous owners filed for bankruptcy in 2016.
Patrick County’s economic development leader excited by hospital plans
Carilion Recruiting Teens for Autism Study
Carilion Recruiting Teens for Autism Study