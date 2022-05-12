Hometown Local
Photo released in search for hit-and-run driver

Bedford County hit-and-run on Forest Road... 4.12.22
Bedford County hit-and-run on Forest Road... 4.12.22(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released a photo from the scene of a hit-and-run as part of the search for the driver of the car.

Police say the driver of the car, believed to be a white woman between 20 and 40 years old, hit a motorcyclist and drove off.

The incident was April 12, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. on Forest Road in Bedford County. The car involved is a 2010-2017 black Toyota Corolla with heavy front end damage to the bumper and passenger side, according to police.

State Police are seeking anyone with information about the crash, or witnesses, to contact the Virginia State Police Bedford Office at 540-586-7905, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

