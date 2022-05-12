Hometown Local
Proposed plan includes boundary changes in seven Bedford County districts

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County announced Wednesday it had completed the first of its two-phase redistricting process.

Phase one completed redistricting at the state level for the U.S. House of Representatives and Virginia House and Senate districts in accordance with maps approved by the Supreme Court of Virginia in December 2021. This phase was required to be completed prior to the June 2022 primary elections for the U.S. House of Representatives

The second phase of the redistricting process focuses on the Board of Supervisor and School Board districts and requires completion before the November 2022 general election. The seven districts were drawn by a seven-member Redistricting Committee appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

The county says it experienced significant population growth in the Forest area, resulting in the adjustment of all seven local district boundaries to equalize the population in each district. Because of this, the county says some voters will change polling places under the proposed plan.

Voters will receive new Voter Information Notices before the general election in November.

Residents can view the maps detailing the proposed changes to local voting districts by clicking here.

