Southwest Virginia families needed for new autism study

Carilion Clinic is participating in a study that could help families dealing with Autism Spectrum Disorder. And researchers are now recruiting teenagers and their families in southwest Virginia for the trial.

The Tapestry Autism Study is investigating a link between gut bacteria and the brain.

The trial will evaluate a powder medication to determine if the experimental treatment can improve irritability in teens with ASD.

Dr. Anita Kablinger is primary investigator and director of clinical research for Carilion’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine.

“It is approaching behavior, not from the brain focus, which is where most of our trials take place, but through the microbiome or through our gut,” Kablinger told WDBJ7. “And as you may know, the gut and brain connection has been a huge focus in the past few years.”

“It’s really a novel approach,” she said. “And we know autism is much more prominent and difficult to treat, so this would have been unheard of ten years ago, for example.”

Carilion is one of 25 locations worldwide offering the new study.

Researchers hope to enroll seven to eight young people between the ages of 13 and 17 who have been diagnosed with A-S-D.

For more information about the study, click on the following link:

