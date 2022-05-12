Hometown Local
‘Suspicious’ death of 13-year-old girl ruled a homicide, police say

Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.
Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.(Beaverton Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The cause of death of a missing 13-year-old girl who was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances has been ruled a homicide by Oregon police.

Investigators began an investigation into sixth-grader Milana Li’s death following the discovery of her body around 3 p.m. Tuesday, KPTV reported. An autopsy performed on Li Wednesday confirmed the death was a homicide.

Officers say dozens of tips have been received from the community and investigators are following up on several leads.

Beaverton Police Department said investigators do not believe there is any continued threat to the community.

“When a 13-year-old is murdered in our community that’s obviously a tragic event that rocks our community and our police department,” Matt Henderson of the Beaverton Police Department said. “And I want our community to know that the full power of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigative staff is working this case. And we’re gonna find who did this to Milana.”

Prior to Li’s body being found, she had been reported missing around 1:10 p.m. Monday, May 9, by her mother. She was last seen alive at her apartment near the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Scholls Ferry Road around 4 p.m. Sunday evening

Officers are stressing this is an ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cindy Herring at (503) 526-2280.

