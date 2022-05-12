Hometown Local
Trial pushed for Montgomery County man charged in connection with Jan. 6

Man identified by FBI as Jeremy Groseclose, arrested in connection to the riot at the US Capitol January 6(US District Court)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new trial date has been set for a Montgomery County man charged in connection with last year’s Capitol riot.

Jeremy Groseclose was arrested just a few weeks after the incident. He faces several charges including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding.

Groseclose was set to go to trial in August, but his attorney, citing scheduling concerns, asked to push it back.

He will now face a jury in mid-November. He is one of five men from our hometowns charged following the Capitol Riot.

