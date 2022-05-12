Trial pushed for Montgomery County man charged in connection with Jan. 6

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new trial date has been set for a Montgomery County man charged in connection with last year’s Capitol riot.

Jeremy Groseclose was arrested just a few weeks after the incident. He faces several charges including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding.

Groseclose was set to go to trial in August, but his attorney, citing scheduling concerns, asked to push it back.

He will now face a jury in mid-November. He is one of five men from our hometowns charged following the Capitol Riot.

