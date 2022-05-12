Unsettled weather returns this weekend

A coastal low moves inland bringing us showers

Slightly cooler today with increasing clouds

Wet weather returns this weekend

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Thursday starts off dry with increasing clouds as our low pressure system that brought us showers and storms last week begins it’s trek back to the west from the coast. Clouds will build in from east to west this time. Thanks to the increase in cloud cover, temperatures will have a hard time warming up leading us to only witness highs in the upper 60s for places in the east (where the clouds enter first), to low 70s in the west where the clouds move in later. Most will remain dry throughout the day, but a few spotty showers could be seen Thursday evening.

Increasing clouds today with a few stray showers late. (WDBJ Weather)

Bring the umbrellas for graduation on Friday. Scattered showers will come in waves throughout the day. Not expecting a complete washout, but we will be wet at times.

In the afternoon some isolated storms are possible to develop. Temperatures to begin Friday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. High temperatures will be similar to Thursday’s with highs in the 60s/low 70s thanks to a wedge setup developing for our region.

Heading to Virginia Tech's University Ceremony Friday morning? Bring the umbrella! (WDBJ7 Weather)

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Rain should letup Friday night before moving back in on Saturday. With increased humidity around, any rain we see should be decent soakers. Isolated flooding issues are possible throughout the weekend.

The final push of rain will develop into Sunday but it’s not looking as wet as Saturday. Warmer afternoon temperatures may also mean a few storms are possible.

Scattered showers continue into Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

