Bedford Elementary moves virtual Monday after multiple COVID cases

(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford Elementary School will utilize a virtual learning day on Monday, May 16 after numerous COVID-19 cases were confirmed amongst staff at the school.

According to Bedford County Public Schools, the move made after an assessment with BCPS Health Services staff also includes the cancellation of all co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Meal pick-up can still be done at the Bedford Elementary Office between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on Monday that includes bagged breakfast and lunch.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

