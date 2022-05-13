Campbell County man reported missing

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man reported missing April 16.

Stephen Tyler Johnson was last reported seen on foot leaving the area of Lee Place in Campbell County, according to the department.

Police say Johnson is 6′3″ and 160 pounds with blue eyes and red hair, with a beard. Johnson could be wearing glasses.

Family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Capt. T.A. Emerson at 434-332-9708.

