Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Campbell County man reported missing

Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Campbell County Sheriff's Office(Campbell County Sherriff's Office)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man reported missing April 16.

Stephen Tyler Johnson was last reported seen on foot leaving the area of Lee Place in Campbell County, according to the department.

Police say Johnson is 6′3″ and 160 pounds with blue eyes and red hair, with a beard. Johnson could be wearing glasses.

Family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Capt. T.A. Emerson at 434-332-9708.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years.
Roanoke Valley restaurant to close after 32-plus years
I-81 back open after police chase in Botetourt County
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Bedford County hit-and-run on Forest Road... 4.12.22
Photo released in search for hit-and-run driver
Darion Harvey mugshot
Roanoke drug dealer involved in fatal shooting sentenced to 26 years in prison

Latest News

court gavel
Discrimination suit against Liberty University dismissed
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
One dead after moped crash in Appomattox County
Virginia receives nearly $115 million for affordable housing
Scattered showers into the weekend.
Friday, May 13 Midday FastCast