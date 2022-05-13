Hometown Local
Country singer Eldredge set to perform at Elmwood Park

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer/songwriter Brett Eldredge will perform at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park as part of the Budweiser Summer Series.

Eldredge is set to perform August 19.

He has a new album, “Songs About You,” set for release June 17. His hits include “Lose My Mind,” “Drunk on Your Love” and “Wanna Be That Song.”

General Admission tickets to see Eldredge go on sale May 20. Click DowntownSummerSeries.com for full details and ticket info.

