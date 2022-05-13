Country singer Eldredge set to perform at Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer/songwriter Brett Eldredge will perform at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park as part of the Budweiser Summer Series.

Eldredge is set to perform August 19.

He has a new album, “Songs About You,” set for release June 17. His hits include “Lose My Mind,” “Drunk on Your Love” and “Wanna Be That Song.”

General Admission tickets to see Eldredge go on sale May 20. Click DowntownSummerSeries.com for full details and ticket info.

