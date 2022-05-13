Hometown Local
COVID hospitalizations back up above 300 in Virginia

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,733,188 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, May 13, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,295 from the 1,729,893 reported Thursday, a bigger increase than Thursday’s 3,144 new cases.

325 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 299 Thursday. 108,812 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,852,038 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 82% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.5% fully vaccinated. 92.9% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.4% are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, there have been 20,317 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 20,310 reported Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,606,925 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests had been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 13.7% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 13.4% reported Wednesday for the previous seven days. New PRC numbers were not released for Friday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

