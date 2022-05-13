Hometown Local
Dangers plants pose to pets

Before starting on the garden find out what plants are not okay for our furry friends
By Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we continue forward in the month of May we are saying goodbye to our frost/freeze chances. With this in mind our green thumbs start to itch for the desire to start on the garden. Some plants are pretty to look at but could be deadly for our pets.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell spoke with Dr. Honeycutt, owner and veterinarian with Hanging Rock Animal Hospital, to talk about the threats some plants have on dogs and cats.

Here's a few plants that are not safe for your pets!
Here's a few plants that are not safe for your pets!(WDBJ7)

Symptoms your furry friend may show if they ingested a harmful plant would be stomach issues, vomiting, diarrhea, drooling, and more. Some plants develop different symptoms than others. Also, some plants are toxic to cats while not toxic to dogs.

Some common household plants that are poisonous to pets are:

  • Daffodil
  • Lily
  • Azalea
  • Aloe
  • Carnation
  • Chrysanthemum
  • Gardenia
  • Geranium
  • Hibiscus
  • Hydrangea
  • Iris
  • Pansy
  • Poinsettia
  • Primrose
  • Tulip

Dr. Honeycutt recommends if your pet does ingest a toxic or poisonous plant to immediately call your veterinarian. A helpful resource is the ASPCA Poison Control.

Here's a list of some plants that are safe for our fur babies.
Here's a list of some plants that are safe for our fur babies.(WDBJ7)

