Dangers plants pose to pets

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we continue forward in the month of May we are saying goodbye to our frost/freeze chances. With this in mind our green thumbs start to itch for the desire to start on the garden. Some plants are pretty to look at but could be deadly for our pets.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell spoke with Dr. Honeycutt, owner and veterinarian with Hanging Rock Animal Hospital, to talk about the threats some plants have on dogs and cats.

Here's a few plants that are not safe for your pets! (WDBJ7)

Symptoms your furry friend may show if they ingested a harmful plant would be stomach issues, vomiting, diarrhea, drooling, and more. Some plants develop different symptoms than others. Also, some plants are toxic to cats while not toxic to dogs.

Some common household plants that are poisonous to pets are:

Daffodil

Lily

Azalea

Aloe

Carnation

Chrysanthemum

Gardenia

Geranium

Hibiscus

Hydrangea

Iris

Pansy

Poinsettia

Primrose

Tulip

Dr. Honeycutt recommends if your pet does ingest a toxic or poisonous plant to immediately call your veterinarian. A helpful resource is the ASPCA Poison Control.

Here's a list of some plants that are safe for our fur babies. (WDBJ7)

